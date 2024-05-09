Molestation case: Bengal Guv shows CCTV footage of Raj Bhavan to common people

KOLKATA: In the backdrop of a woman employee of Raj Bhavan leveling molestation charges against him, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday showed CCTV footage of the premises of May 2 to around 100 common people.

Footage from two CCTV cameras at the main (north) gate from 5. 30 pm of May 2 were being shown to people at the hall on the ground floor of Raj Bhavan and screening was underway.