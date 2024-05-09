PM 'blatantly racist' by bringing in skin colour in poll debate: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being racist by bringing in skin colour in the poll debate, and said the opposition's support to Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election was not based on the colour of skin.

In a post on X, he said in the last election to the office of President of India, there were two candidates - Droupadi Murmu and Sinha. While the BJP and its allies supported Murmu, he said 17 Opposition parties, including the Congress, supported Sinha.

"Support for a candidate was not based on the colour of the skin. Opposition to a candidate was also not based on the colour of the skin. Support or opposition was a political decision, and every elector abided by the decision of his or her party," the former union minister said.