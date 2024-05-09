PM Modi's remarks that Congress will put 'Babri lock' on Ayodhya temple an absolute lie: Priyanka

Priyanka Gandhi also said she wants the prime minister to read the Congress manifesto before commenting on it.

"Though he is the prime minister and elder to me... my advice is that he should first read the (Congress) manifesto, and then comment on it. He has not read it. Whatever comes to his mind, he says that it is written (in the manifesto). All the things that he is saying are written in the manifesto are (actually) not written," she said.

To a question that Union minister Smriti Irani has said the Congress does not speak about issues, the 52-year-old Congress leader replied, "Hum mudde per baat nahi kar rahe hain (Are we not talking on issues)? We are talking on issues. It is they who are not talking on issues. Everyday, I talk on issues, be it inflation or unemployment. Who in the BJP is talking about these? No one," she said.

On a question pertaining to the rise in the population of the Muslims, Priyanka Gandhi the 'dharma' of the media should be to talk about issues related to the lives of the public, at least during the elections.

The issues are unemployment, inflation, atrocities on women and why farmers are unable to earn from farming, she said.

As a reporter took the name of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, she shot back, saying, "Are you stuck on the same thing? I am telling you again and again that Asaduddin Owaisi ji is working directly with the BJP. Wherever the BJP feels, he (Owaisi) fields someone (candidates) to push back other parties. This has been proved during the elections in Telangana."

On the BJP fielding Karan Bhushan Singh, son of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairperson and sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, from Kaisarganj Lok Sabha seat, she said this proves that the BJP leaders cannot stand with the women, because when the female wrestler brought an Olympic medal, then at that time, Modi had tea with her and he also got photos clicked with her.

"The entire media had said 'Modiji hain to mumkin hai'. But when that female (wrestler) sat on the road, staged a protest, and said atrocities were committed on her, nobody even asked (about her well-being). She was crying," Priyanka Gandhi said.

So if the BJP leaders says they will provide reservation for women, it is a a "chunaavi jumlaa" (poll rhetoric), she said.