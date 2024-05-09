Poll perfection: How EVMs have turned the tide

NEW DELHI : While announcing the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections schedule in March, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar used a verse to take a dig at the critics of electronic voting machines (EVMs), saying the poll authority is often at the receiving end of “unfulfilled desires”.

“Adhoori hasrato ka iljam har bar hum par lagana thik nahi, wafa khud se nahi hoti, khata EVM ki kehte ho, aur baad mein jab parinam aata hai toh uspe qayam bhi nahi rehte (it is not proper to blame the Election Commission for unfulfilled desires when one has not done his or her job properly; (you) put blame on EVM. And when the result is announced later, you don’t stick to your claims),” Kumar had said.

He was referring to criticism of political parties, primarily the Opposition INDIA bloc, which often casts doubts on the functioning of EVMs.

The introduction of machines in the electoral process in the country was first conceived 47 years ago as a solution to the “problem and dominance of muscle power” in the elections. The purpose was also to reduce the counting time, eliminate invalid voting, and get rid of bogus voting. Since then, it has been quite an eventful journey of EVMs as part of electoral reforms.