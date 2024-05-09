SAMASTIPUR: In the ‘Vibgyor’ format of Bihar politics, Samastipur stands out as a bright unpredictable: a minister’s son is contesting against the daughter of another minister. Evidently, CM Nitish Kumar, who spearheads JDU, is embarrassed. Polls are due in Samastipur-SC in the fourth phase on May 13.
“This time Nitish Kumar appears to have been caught in a piquant situation,” said a JDU leader. Minister of Rural Works Department Dr Ashok Choudhary’s daughter Shambhavi is debuting in the parliamentary polls as the NDA candidate on the nomination of LJP(RV). She faces Congress’ Sunny Hazari, son of Maheshwar Hazari, minister of Information Public Relations Department (IPRD). Both candidates are young and their fathers are in Nitish Kumar-led JDU.
Samastipur is one of the most backward districts of the state in terms of development. One of the most religious places in India, Samastipur is known for its religious legacy of ancient temples. Many shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva can be found here, including the Thaneshwar Temple. Most people speak Hindi and Maithli.
The NDA-supported 25-year-old Shambhavi is the country’s youngest candidate and is seeking votes by reminding people of the commitments made by PM Modi.
“I come from a family that has been in politics for more than 50 years. My grandfather was an MLA for several terms and my father Ashok Choudhary is a minister in the Bihar government. I pursued BA (with sociology honours) at LSR in Delhi, after which I completed MA in sociology from DSE,” Shambhvi said.
On the other side, Mahagathbandhan-supported Congress candidate Sunny Hazari, 28, is seeking votes by countering Choudhary’s claims on developments.
“The Modi government did nothing in the last decade,” says Sunny in his campaigning. Wrong, counters Shambhavi. “It is the Modi government that has carried out more development works in the last 10 years than what the Congress did in 70 years”.
Mahesh Paswan, a youth, belonging to the Schedule Caste, remarked: “The election mahaul is recharged by the entry of the two young faces.”
Minister Ashok Choudhary is seen campaigning for her daughter Shambhavi across the constituency while another minister Maheshwar Hazari is eldom seen canvassing for his son Sunny. “Maheshwar Hazari is seldom seen in Samastipur,” remarked an LJP (RV) supporter Niranjan Kumar Das, 45.
Shambhavi is the daughter in-law of former IPS officer Kishor Kunal who is now the secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna. Though Shambhavi is a debutant in the parliamentary election, her oratorical skills are impressive. She is able to draw people belonging to poor sections to her campaign rallies and smaller events. “I want to take the voice of the poor to the Centre. I have a passion to serve the people and the time has come for me to represent those who are underprivileged and less fortunate,” she told this newspaper.
Congress’ Sunny Hazari, 28, has come a long way from being a block pramukh of Khanpur block.
A notable point in the election is that Maheshwar Hazari is said to be a relative of LJP chief Chirag Paswan. Another similarity between these two young Turks is that both recently joined their parties.
Parental push for candidates
Anti-incumbency factor
Chirag Paswan had a key role in bringing down JD(U)’s tallyfrom 71 assembly seats in 2015 to 43 in 2020. Nitish was then instrumental in splitting the LJP into two factions led by Chirag and his uncle Pashupati Paras in 2021. While Chirag is a part of NDA, bitterness between the LJP and JD(U) workers on ground hasn’t disappeared. Sambhavi has to deal with anti-incumbency against sitting MP from Paras faction, Prince Raj.