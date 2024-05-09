‘Vibgyor’ format of Bihar politics

Samastipur is one of the most backward districts of the state in terms of development. One of the most religious places in India, Samastipur is known for its religious legacy of ancient temples. Many shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva can be found here, including the Thaneshwar Temple. Most people speak Hindi and Maithli.

The NDA-supported 25-year-old Shambhavi is the country’s youngest candidate and is seeking votes by reminding people of the commitments made by PM Modi.

“I come from a family that has been in politics for more than 50 years. My grandfather was an MLA for several terms and my father Ashok Choudhary is a minister in the Bihar government. I pursued BA (with sociology honours) at LSR in Delhi, after which I completed MA in sociology from DSE,” Shambhvi said.

On the other side, Mahagathbandhan-supported Congress candidate Sunny Hazari, 28, is seeking votes by countering Choudhary’s claims on developments.