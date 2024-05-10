MahaYuti in muddle as Ajit trains guns on BJP

MUMBAI: Almost a month ahead of the Lok Sabha election results, a blame game has started involving the BJP and its alliance partner, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar over a state minister’s remark against Sharad Pawar.
“BJP minister Chandrakant Patil’s statement was uncalled for in Baramati during the election campaign. Patil said Sharad Pawar was not a contender for the Baramati seat, so defeating (senior) Pawar would be a real victory. This kind of message has not gone down well with the people,” said Ajit.
“Supriya Sule (Pawar’s daughter) and Sunetra Pawar (Ajit’s wife) are contesting against each other. The reference to Sharad Pawar by Patil should not have been made. We have asked Patil not to campaign in Baramati and asked him to campaign in Pune. This statement could have caused a dip in the voting percentage,” said Ajit Pawar.
Ajit Pawar also said that the senior Pawar is his leader even though he has a separate party. “I kindly request the people who are around Sharad Pawar not to force him to campaign in scorching heat. His health is important. He already had a fever and could not speak the other day. His party workers too should not compel him to travel for campaigning,” said Ajit. Sources said BJP’s anti-Sharad Pawar statement has not been received well by the voters of Baramati and that it may backfire when the counting of votes starts on June 4.
“Baramati voters are emotionally attached with Sharad Pawar and one statement against him can cost the election. Such uncalled-for statements generate sympathy towards him. Ajit might have sensed it. In case of an adverse result, he has prepared the ground to put the blame on BJP and Chandrkant Patil,” said a source.