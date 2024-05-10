MahaYuti in muddle as Ajit trains guns on BJP

MUMBAI: Almost a month ahead of the Lok Sabha election results, a blame game has started involving the BJP and its alliance partner, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar over a state minister’s remark against Sharad Pawar.

“BJP minister Chandrakant Patil’s statement was uncalled for in Baramati during the election campaign. Patil said Sharad Pawar was not a contender for the Baramati seat, so defeating (senior) Pawar would be a real victory. This kind of message has not gone down well with the people,” said Ajit.

“Supriya Sule (Pawar’s daughter) and Sunetra Pawar (Ajit’s wife) are contesting against each other. The reference to Sharad Pawar by Patil should not have been made. We have asked Patil not to campaign in Baramati and asked him to campaign in Pune. This statement could have caused a dip in the voting percentage,” said Ajit Pawar.