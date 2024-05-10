Nation

Sandeshkhali: TMC to file complaint with EC against NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Friday said it will file a formal complaint with the Election Commission against National Commission for Women's chairperson Rekha Sharma over allegations of atrocities on women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

NCW had recommended to President Droupadi Murmu that President's rule be imposed in West Bengal over alleged violence and atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali.

"TMC will go to the Election Commission against Rekha Sharma, who is the chairperson of National Commission for Women," West Bengal minister and TMC spokesperson Shashi Panja said.

Some videos on Sandeshkhali went viral which were shared by TMC.

PTI did not verify the authenticity of the videos shared by TMC.

Panja said that the TMC has already filed complaints against BJP and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari before the EC over such allegations.

