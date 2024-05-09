New videos claim Sandeshkhali women deceived to lodge complaints of rape; TMC slams BJP

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading falsehood about the incidents of Sandeskhali, after purported videos claimed that a local saffron party leader made several women sign blank papers which were later filled up as complaints of sexual assault against TMC leaders.

The videos surfaced days after another clipping became viral, which showed a local functionary of the party claiming that the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was behind the episode.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of any of the videos.

"This again proves that the BJP is spreading falsehood. We have also complained to the Election Commission. This despicable act of fabrication and intimidation will not go unpunished," senior TMC leader and state minister Shashi Panja said.