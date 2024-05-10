SC disposes of ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against HC over delay in pronouncing order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a petition filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging the delay by the state high court in deciding his plea against his ED arrest in a money laundering case.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, said the matter is now become infructuous, as it noted that the Jharkhand HC had on May 3 decided your petition refusing the bail. "The plea of your (Soren's) is disposed of now," the judge said.

It is to be noted that Soren has now also moved the apex court challenging the May 3 order of the state HC before the apex court, which is pending before it.

The matter in which Soren's plea was disposed of today, was that he had moved the apex court seeking interim bail, by alleging that the Jharkhand High Court had on February 28, 2024, had reserved his plea, but so far, till April 30, it failed in pronouncing the same.