Battle lines drawn in Kannauj as Akhilesh strives to reclaim MSY’s legacy

Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency was formed in 1967 and Ram Manohar Lohia was the first MP from the seat. In due course, Mulayam, who used to call himself a disciple of Lohia, established his party in this Muslim-Yadav dominated seat and gradually consolidated it into an SP bastion. Of the 16 elections since 1967, the SP has won seven times, and the Congress and BJP twice each.

Mulayam contested from Kannauj in 1999 and then left the seat to launch his son Akhilesh, who took the plunge in 2000 Kannauj by-poll.

However, the winning streak of SP’s first family was broken in 2019 when Subrat, a Brahmin, trounced Dimple by 12,000 votes. In the previous election in 2014, Dimple had won by a margin of 19,000 votes.

Before his 2019 win, Subrat had fought and lost two Lok Sabha polls from Kannauj. This time, he has a formidable opponent in Akhilesh. His supporters, however, claim the Yogi-Modi factor will help him.

On the other hand, things don’t look bright for Akhilesh either. In the absence of his father, the young SP leader has to work twice as much hard to gain voter trust.