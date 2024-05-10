INDI alliance storm is coming, we will get not less than 50 seats in UP: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader, who is a candidate from Rae Bareli, said the results from Uttar Pradesh would come as the biggest shock for the ruling alliance. He predicted that INDIA, the opposition alliance, would emerge victorious in the state with over 50 seats.

"Whatever hard work was required, we have already put in and I guarantee that we will not get anything less than 50 seats in UP," said Rahul in Kanpur.

Countering the PM's jibe that Rahul had suddenly stopped mentioning 'Ambani-Adani' in speeches as he (Rahul) might have received 'money in a tempo', the Congress leader retorted by saying that the PM must be feeling so because of his (Modi) 'personal experience'.

Rahul said the PM had never taken the names of the two corporate honchos in the past ten years, but suddenly mentioned them in his speeches to seek their support in saving him from the impending defeat.

Cautioning the people against falling into the trap set by the PM, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP would try its best to divert the attention of the people through different means in the next 10-15 days.

''We must not get digress today. The most important issue is to save the Constitution which guarantees powers to the poor, the deprived,'' he added.

Flashing a copy of the Constitution, like he does in every rally, Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP had made up its mind to 'change' the Constitution if it returned to power. ''We will never allow any power to change the Constitution,'' he said.