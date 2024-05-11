'Crown prince' Rahul's party will get even fewer seats than his age: PM Modi

RANCHI: Targeting former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand’s Chatra, PM Narendra Modi said that the 'crown prince' will get even fewer seats than his age. Seeking votes for NDA candidate Kalicharan Singh, Modi added that a top leader of the INDIA bloc has hinted that they have already accepted defeat.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi said, “The regional parties in the opposition alliance are feeling so disappointed that they are ready to remove their existence after June 4. After the completion of polling of three phases, they have now admitted that the Congress or its alliance partners will not be getting even the number of seats required to be recognized as the opposition party in Parliament. Just look at them, people of this country have taught them such a lesson that they are struggling to get recognized as an opposition party even after merging together," he added.

Modi claimed that the BJP is not only winning the Lok Sabha polls with 400 plus seats, but the NDA will form governments even in the states where Assembly polls are being held simultaneously.

“The crown prince and his party will get even fewer seats than his age in these Lok Sabha polls,” said the Prime Minister. "The 2024 polls are not just an election to form a government, rather this election is to build the country... this is an election to save the country from thieves and robbers," he added.

“All of you know from whom this country needs to be protected from. You have seen how mountains of notes are being recovered from JMM and Congress leaders," he added.