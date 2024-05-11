'Crown prince' Rahul's party will get even fewer seats than his age: PM Modi

RANCHI: Targeting former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand’s Chatra, PM Narendra Modi said that the 'crown prince' will get even fewer seats than his age. Seeking votes for NDA candidate Kalicharan Singh, Modi added that a top leader of the INDIA bloc has hinted that they have already accepted defeat.
Taking a dig at the opposition, Modi said, “The regional parties in the opposition alliance are feeling so disappointed that they are ready to remove their existence after June 4. After the completion of polling of three phases, they have now admitted that the Congress or its alliance partners will not be getting even the number of seats required to be recognized as the opposition party in Parliament. Just look at them, people of this country have taught them such a lesson that they are struggling to get recognized as an opposition party even after merging together," he added.
Modi claimed that the BJP is not only winning the Lok Sabha polls with 400 plus seats, but the NDA will form governments even in the states where Assembly polls are being held simultaneously.
“The crown prince and his party will get even fewer seats than his age in these Lok Sabha polls,” said the Prime Minister. "The 2024 polls are not just an election to form a government, rather this election is to build the country... this is an election to save the country from thieves and robbers," he added.
“All of you know from whom this country needs to be protected from. You have seen how mountains of notes are being recovered from JMM and Congress leaders," he added.
Referring to the cash haul of Rs 35 crore from the domestic help of the Personal Secretary of Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, Modi said that if crores of cash are being recovered from their servants, then just imagine how much money their masters must be having in their lockers?
“Whose money is this? Don’t you want that those who have looted the country and your money should go to jail? Who can take action against them? Only Modi can do this as there are no black spots on his clothes," he said.
The Prime Minister said that the JMM and Congress don’t do anything against corruption and when he does something, they try to create hurdles in his way.
The PM also said that the Congress and its alliance partners want to give reservations to Muslims at the cost of backward communities.
“They want to snatch your reservation and give it to their vote bank. This is what these people did in Andhra Pradesh and OBC reservation was given to Muslims overnight,” said Modi. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, there will be no reservation for SC, ST and OBC, he claimed.
Modi alleged that the JMM and Congress have established only one industry in Jharkhand -- the opium industry. "This industry is flourishing in the state at the behest of the state government as they want your children to be pushed into the swamp of drugs," he said.