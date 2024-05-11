Congress won't win even 50 LS seats, will not get opposition party status after polls: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: The missing keys of Ratnabhandar, the treasure trove of Puri Srimandir, and the BJD government's reluctance for reinventorisation of the valuables stored in it has once again come to the centre stage of electoral politics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning the silence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue.

Addressing an election rally at Phulbani, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the Naveen Patnaik government for running away from the issue when Jagannath devotees are agog to know the condition of the Ratnabhandar of which the last inventory was done 45 years ago.

"It is a matter of grave concern that the keys of the Ratnabhandar has been missing for the last 6 years and the state government kept telling people of recovering the duplicate keys. What kind of a government is it if it could not keep the keys of the temple trove safe," the PM remarked.

"Missing of the Ratnabhandar keys is a serious issue, what is more serious and dangerous is the existence of duplicate keys," he said.

Modi sought to know, "What was the purpose of the duplicate keys? Who was the custodian of it and was the treasure trove opened slily in night? Are the valuables of the deities safe or is everything stolen?"

"The people have the right to know," Modi said.