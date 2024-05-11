Industrialisation of Odisha to be in focus: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the release of the BJD manifesto by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the party on Friday said its focus will be on strengthening the ecosystem for further economic growth of Odisha with several initiatives for accelerated industrialisation of the state.

The government will work for inclusive development taking along all sections of people. Besides mining-based industries, steps will be taken for the promotion of IT, semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, national spokespersons Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra and Rajya Sabha MP Sulata Deo said briefing mediapersons on the manifesto here.

The BJD leaders said tourism will be given importance for creation of more employment opportunities and attract tourists to the state. Environment-friendly tourism will be developed in 100 places of the state. Urbanisation will be given importance and the state government will develop 20 urban centres, Balangir, Koraput-Jeypore, Bargarh, Rayagada, Bhawanipatna, Paradip, Dhenkanal, Joda-Barbil, Keonjhar, Angul, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Paralakhemundi, Sonepur, Deogarh, Kendrapara and Nayagarh will be developed further as part of the urbanisation initiative, they added.