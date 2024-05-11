Our Hindutva lights stoves in houses but BJP's Hindutva burns houses: Uddhav Thackeray

MAHARASHTRA: Elaborating on the difference between the Hindutva of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena (UBT), Maharashtra former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday asserted that their brand of Hindutva "lights the stoves" in people's homes and the BJP's Hindutva "burns their homes."

"There is a vast difference between the Hindutva of the BJP and ours. Our Hindutva lights stoves in houses, but the BJP's Hindutva burns houses," Uddhav said on Friday while addressing a gathering in Maharashtra.

He further alleged that the Prime Minister was exerting pressure on the judiciary while appealing to the Supreme Court to ensure "legal equality" for everyone.

"The Modi government had also used the Election Commission of India against his party. "Our bow and arrow were snatched away. You (PM Modi) took away my party, my symbol, and my men, but you still fear Uddhav Thackeray?" he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief talked about the government report claiming the Muslim population had increased in the country.

"Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister of this country for the past decade, he should clarify if this increase in the Muslim population is his achievement or failure. We are all confused if we should appreciate or criticise him for the increase in Muslim population in the country in the past 10 years," he added.

Uddhav claimed that the BJP government has snatched all the powers from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Kejriwal got bail, everyone knows, the Modi government snatched all the powers of Kejriwal. Modi ji's drama will go on till 4th June. After June 4, he will not be known as Prime Minister Narendra Modi but just Narendra Modi," he said.

Earlier on April 29, the Prime Minister took a veiled dig at Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar saying that Maharashtra has been a victim of a "Bhatakti Atma" for a long time which has led to political uncertainty in the state as well as created a split in his party and his own family.