Won't visit Raj Bhavan, sitting next to Governor is a sin: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she won’t visit Raj Bhavan as long as Governor CV Ananda Bose remains in his post.
She demanded the resignation of Bose who has been accused of molestation by a woman employee of Raj Bhavan and claimed that she had enough proof to prove that the women was molested.
Banerjee said, “If he calls me to the Raj Bhavan, I will not go. If he calls me to meet him on the streets, I will do that. But after hearing about the incident, even sitting next to him is a sin.”
Days after a female contractual employee of the Raj Bhavan accused him of molesting her, Bose had released CCTV footage of the premises from May 2 when the alleged incident took place. Banerjee on Saturday accused Bose of showing “edited” CCTV footage.
Addressing an election rally in Hooghly, Banerjee said, “Governor C V Ananda Bose should resign. He has tortured women. He must explain why he should not resign. The Governor released edited CCTV footage of the Raj Bhavan. I watched the entire video and its contents are shocking.”
Bose, who denied the allegations, had earlier accused Banerjee of practising 'dirty politics'. "I always took the stand that her politics is not my cup of tea and I refused to comment on that. Now because of the humiliating remarks that have been made against me, I am forced to tell you, Mamata Banerjee’s politics is dirty. Still, I will pray to God to save her, but this is difficult even for God. I will never accept this ‘Didigiri’ in the distinguished office of the Governor," he had said earlier this week.