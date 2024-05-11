Won't visit Raj Bhavan, sitting next to Governor is a sin: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she won’t visit Raj Bhavan as long as Governor CV Ananda Bose remains in his post.

She demanded the resignation of Bose who has been accused of molestation by a woman employee of Raj Bhavan and claimed that she had enough proof to prove that the women was molested.

Banerjee said, “If he calls me to the Raj Bhavan, I will not go. If he calls me to meet him on the streets, I will do that. But after hearing about the incident, even sitting next to him is a sin.”