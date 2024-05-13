Calcutta HC adjourns hearing of Sandeshkhali BJP leader's petition over 'sting video'

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court adjourned till Tuesday the hearing of a petition by Gangadhar Koyal, a BJP leader of Sandeshkhali, seeking transfer of investigation to the CBI into an alleged sting video over accusations of sexual atrocities in the riverine area.

Justice Jay Sengupta said the petition by Koyal will be taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

The Sandeshkhali BJP leader had claimed in his petition that technology-aided videos mimicking his voice were being circulated in a bid to defame him.

Koyal had also claimed such videos were creating tension in Sandeshkhali and that he was apprehending a threat to his safety, and sought an order by the court for granting him central force security.