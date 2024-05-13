Can those who only work for their sons and daughters benefit India? Shah turns fire on INDIA bloc

He also said PM Modi has ended terrorism in Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and the Tiranga is fluttering high in the skies of Kashmir with pride. "The Congress had been supporting Article 370 for 70 years for the sake of appeasement politics. I want to ask Uddhav Ji whether Article 370 should have been abrogated or not. His ally Rahul Gandhi says that Article 370 should not have been abrogated. PM Modi has also ended Naxalism in this country. During the UPA government, every other day terror attacks took place. They also shook Mumbai. But PM Modi taught a good lesson to terrorists through surgical and air strikes,” he said.

Speaking about the economy, he said PM Modi pivoted it to the fifth rank in 10 years while during the Congress regime, it remained static at the 11th rank for 10 years. “This election is about electing Modi Ji as the prime minister for the third term. This election is about tripling India's pace of development. This election is about making Bharat the third-largest economy. This election is about creating 3 crore lakhpati didis,” he said.

He also added that the BJP government has sent Rs 15 lakh crore to Maharashtra for its development. Uddhav Thackeray should answer what he did for the development of Maharashtra when there was a Congress government.

“I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray who has left his ideology in his greed for power five questions. Congress leaders are supporting terrorist (Ajmal) Kasab. I ask Uddhav Thackeray whether he is on the same page with the leaders of the Congress. He should answer the people of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray has to answer whether he is with the Congress in its campaign to re-introduce Muslim personal law.

"The Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi are opposing Veer Savarkar. Uddhav Ji has to answer whether he agrees with Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Udayanidhi Stalin and his allies oppose the Sanatana Dharma. Shivaji Maharaj dedicated his life to setting up Hindvi Swaraj. Uddhav Ji allies with them. He has to answer to the people of Maharashtra whether he stands with them in their stance against Sanatana Dharma. Uddhav Thackeray has to clarify whether he is with the Congress party’s decision to revoke the CAA,” he said.

“Thousands of infiltrators have entered India from West Bengal ruled by Mamata Banerjee an INDI alliance partner. These infiltrators reach up to Mumbai but there is no one to stop them. Don't worry this time around 30 lotuses are going to bloom in West Bengal. I want to assure you all that once the BJP is in office in West Bengal no infiltrator can enter India,” he said.

Adding that Uddhav Thackeray should be ashamed of allying with them, he said that Farooq Abdullah says that the BJP should not talk about PoK because Pakistan possesses atom bombs, while Mani Shankar Aiyar says that the BJP should honour Pakistan because it possesses atom bombs.

“If Rahul Gandhi is scared, let him be. We are the BJP people we are not afraid. I want to tell you all that Narendra Modi is our leader, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was ours, is ours and will remain ours. No one can shake our claim,” he said

“Rahul Gandhi says that the Congres will re-introduce personal laws and Sharia, But we say that this nation cannot be governed by the Sharia. We will introduce the UCC. Modi Ji has also 33% made reservations for women in Lok Sabha and the assemblies,” he said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi cannot save India.

"Rahul Gandhi cannot make a mission like Chandrayaan successful. His launching in politics has failed as many as 20 times how can he launch the Chandrayaan? He cannot give a befitting reply to Pakistan. He cannot end terrorism and Naxalism. He cannot make the nation prosperous. He cannot give the poor, gas, water, homes, healthcare, free food grains. Indi Alliance has united only for the benefit of their families," he alleged.

He added, “The BJP, the Shiv Sena and the other allying parties are formed by people who live for the nation. PM Modi has said that every moment of his life is dedicated to the nation, to the welfare of poor brothers and sisters and he is living for their security and development. But Uddhav Thackeray's only purpose is to make his son Aditya Thackeray the Chief minister, the only goal of Pawar is to make Supriya Sule the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee’s only goal is to make her nephew the Chief Minister, the only goal of Lalu Ji is to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia Gandhi's only goal is to make Rahul Baba the Prime Minister of India. Can the people who only work for their sons, daughters and nephews benefit the nation? Only PM Modi can work for the welfare of the nation and its people.”