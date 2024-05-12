EXCLUSIVE | Strong Modi wave in country; NDA all set to cross 400 mark: Amit Shah

In 2014, in his first speech, Modi ji promised “guaranteed welfare for the poor.” In the last 10 years, we have lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty. And 60 crore people have been relieved from the burden of daily needs: rations, housing, water, sanitation and gas. Rs 34 lakh crore was transferred directly to people’s bank accounts from 52 ministries. We have built 4 crore homes, and 32 crore people have got health insurance under Ayushman Bharat. Piped drinking water has been provided in nearly 14 crore homes, with 74 percent coverage and 100 percent in 185 districts.

Under Ujjawala, 10 crore LPG connections have been given. As many as 12 crore toilets have been built. ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ benefited 80 crore beneficiaries. Free ration has been distributed to 80 crore poor people for two years. We have created nearly 1 crore, 41 lakh ‘lakhpati didis’. The PM Saubhagya scheme has eliminated darkness in over 6 lakh villages, providing electricity to 3 crore families. The PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Yojana aims to illuminate 1 crore households free of cost.

A 10% reservation was given to economically weaker sections. The concept of Divyang-Sugamya Bharat was introduced. Under the SVANidhi Scheme, street vendors are given Rs 10,000 crore credit. A package of Rs 24,000 crore was given to 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups under the PM Jan Man Scheme. We have also distributed Rs 2 lakh crore amongst 12.33 crore beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Yojana and 4 crore farmers have benefited under PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

You refer to Rahul Gandhi’s guarantees as Chinese guarantees, and contrast it with Modi’s “Indian” guarantees. Could you elaborate?

The Congress has never delivered on its promises ever. Had Indira Gandhi fulfilled the Garib Hatao promise, Modi would not have had to work so hard for the poor. For farmers, we have increased the budget six-fold, from Rs 22,000 crore under the UPA to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2024-25. The agriculture households’ income has doubled from Rs 6,000 per month under the UPA to Rs 10,000 per month under us NDA.

The Congress guarantees are such as never to be fulfilled; that’s why we call them “Chinese guarantees.” We have delivered on our promises without minding whether it creates a controversy or not: Ram temple, removal of Article 370, triple talaq. We call our promises ‘sankalp’ (resolve) and they call it ‘manifesto’.

But they do have eye-catching promises: Rs 1 lakh per year to one woman in every poor family, 30 lakh jobs, apprenticeship, MSP law, minimum wages….

They can say anything. They should have done it in the four states in which they have a government.

You repeatedly say the government is increasing the MSP for crops. States like Haryana have indeed widened it beyond traditional crops. But how will you convince the farmers and the public in general in the absence of a legal guarantee?

Farmers have been our top priority. No legal guarantee is needed to empower farmers. Legal guarantees are needed by those who suffer from a bankruptcy of confidence. We are trusted by people and we will do whatever is needed for farmers. We have always done so. Under the PM Kisan Sampada Yojana, 38 lakh farmers have benefited and e-NAM has integrated 1,361 mandis. We have established 1,600 agriculture startups. Shree Anna farming is now carried out on 5.7 million hectares.

The Congress is also talking about a unified GST. This includes taking it away from farm input products.

GST is the big story of India’s reform and it was accomplished after merging 16 taxes. In April 2024 itself, GST saw Rs 2.10 lakh crore collections. Rahul Gandhi can say anything—he says what others ask him to say, he does not think before speaking. Does he want to impose the same quotient of tax on hawai slippers and branded shoes?

Electoral bonds have been declared unconstitutional. How are funds being gathered for election expenses now? Has the cash flow increased? Will you relook political funding if you’re back in power?

The Supreme Court is the one that should do a relook. Closing down a policy without giving a new alternative is not good.

How does the ‘One Nation One Election’ idea propose to change India’s scenario?

It only means all elections will be held together, all voting will be simultaneously. They are saying elections will never be held again. How can elections be closed? We are not Indira Gandhi. It was she who imposed Emergency. It was she who increased Parliament’s timeline. It was she who jailed 1.35 lakh people without any reason for 19 months. A single person had imposed Emergency: and it was Rahul Gandhi grandmother, who was also the Congress president. One Nation One Election will certainly be implemented if we are voted back. We don’t want to spend too much on frequent elections.

Arvind Kejriwal has now got bail. But the arrest of Opposition chief ministers before elections raised questions of timing and propriety. Do you think the arrests could have waited?

Kejriwal was served 19 summonses and he did not come. We moved court and that’s why his arrest happened before elections. Had he come on time, he would have been arrested a year before the elections. He did not cooperate and the agency had to go to court to seek his arrest.

Is the NIA taking over a case against him? What is this new allegation of ‘illegal funding’?

It’s not like that. A complaint has been received by the agency and it has simply been forwarded. No in-depth investigation has been started as such.

Is the success the Modi government claims in diplomacy a factor? Does it influence voting?

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s stature has increased on global platforms. Today, India is seen as a bright spot on the global map. Modi ji is today one of the most powerful leaders in the world. Global leaders look up to his opinions. We have extended our helping hand to countries in their time of need, whether it is during the pandemic or war. The Russia-Ukraine war is one of the brilliant examples of our successful global outreach. We also sent vaccines to different countries during the pandemic.

Today, we are seen as the voice of the Global South. After Modi’s arrival, India has emerged as a soft power. Indian culture has gained global prominence, and there has been a boost in strategic investments. During the pandemic, India assisted the world. Modi ji has turned India into a preferred hub for trade and investment. Today we are setting an example of global unity through the tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The massive support India enjoys on foreign soil has enhanced the pride of being an Indian.

Certain killings on foreign soil have hit the headlines, including in Canada. Do you thing such things will impact bilateral relations?

It has been sorted out. We have not done it. If they ask anything through diplomatic channels, a reply will be given to them.