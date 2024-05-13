My family works for Rae Bareli, PM Modi for Adani, Ambani: Rahul

RAE BARELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Monday his family has always worked for the people of the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi who works in the "interest of Adani and Ambani".

Addressing his first election meeting in the constituency after his nomination, Gandhi said he was contesting the Lok Sabha election from the seat because his family has deep links with the people here.

Hitting out at the Modi government, he claimed that loans amounting to Rs 16 lakh crore, which is equal to 24 years of money allotted under the MGNREGA, have been waived for 22-25 top industrialists.

Rahul Gandhi said his grandmother Indira Gandhi, his father Rajiv Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi have worked to improve the lives of people in Rae Bareli.