Rae Bareli is 'karmabhoomi' of both my 'mothers' Sonia and Indira Gandhi: Rahul

LUCKNOW: Addressing his first poll rally in his family bastion of Rae Bareli where he is a candidate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday spelt out the reason for choosing the seat over his traditional Amethi constituency saying that the Nehru-Gandhi family had a '100-year relationship' with it. He added that it was the 'karmabhoomi' of his two 'mothers' Sonia Gandi and Indira Gandhi.
In an emotion-packed speech at Maharajganj in Rae Bareli, the Congress leader, flanked by sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said, “Ours is a 100-year-old relationship with Rae Bareli. A few days ago when I was sitting with my mother, I told her that I said in a video that I have two mothers – Sonia ji and Indira ji. My mother did not like this, but I explained to her that a mother is the one who shows the path to the child and also protects her. Both my mother and Indira ji did this for me. This (Rae Bareli) is the ‘karmabhoomi’ of both my mothers. This is the reason I have come to contest from Rae Bareli."
He alleged, "For the first time in the history of our country, BJP-RSS people want to end our Constitution. Their leaders have clearly said that if they come to power they will change the Constitution."
Rahul, who had represented the neighbouring Amethi Lok Sabha constituency thrice in Parliament from 2004-2014, lost the seat in 2019 to Smriti Irani of the BJP. In the ensuing polls, he was expected to contest from Amethi again but at the last minute, his candidature was announced from Rae Bareli. He replaced his mother Sonia Gandhi who has withdrawn from electoral politics and taken the route to Parliament through the Rajya Sabha.
The Rae Bareli constituency will be going to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the general elections.
During his discourse, Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the BJP alleging that for the first time in Indian history, both the ruling party and the RSS were out to “finish” the Constitution.
While targeting PM Modi over unemployment and price rise, the Congress leader reached out to farmers, saying, “I promise that if the Congress-INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre, my first job will be to waive off loans of poor farmers.”
He reiterated his manifesto promise of sending Rs 1 lakh to the account of every poor woman in a year.
Rahul is the sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad, where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Rae Bareli. Rahul represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019. He will face Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP in Rae Bareli.
He repeated his allegation that PM Modi had been working for only two industrialists. “They don’t bother about others and common people,” said Rahul who called upon the people of Rae Bareli to strengthen his hands so that he could avert any bid to change the Constitution.
While criticizing the ‘Agniveer scheme’ of the Centre, the Congress leader promised the youth that on forming the government after June 4, there was a guarantee of one-year apprenticeship for every youth who would be equipped with skills during that period and would be made job ready.
However, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been camping in Rae Bareli to oversee Rahul’s campaign, delivered a very brief speech handing over the stage to her brother.
Sonia Gandhi contested and won Amethi in 1999 before passing the baton on to Rahul in 2004. Before Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had won Rae Bareli thrice. The constituency also elected Indira's husband and Congress leader Feroze Gandhi twice, in 1952 and 1957.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sonia Gandhi was the only Congress leader to have retained her seat in UP. She had won by a margin of over 1.67 lakh votes over BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh.