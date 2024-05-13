Rae Bareli is 'karmabhoomi' of both my 'mothers' Sonia and Indira Gandhi: Rahul

LUCKNOW: Addressing his first poll rally in his family bastion of Rae Bareli where he is a candidate, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday spelt out the reason for choosing the seat over his traditional Amethi constituency saying that the Nehru-Gandhi family had a '100-year relationship' with it. He added that it was the 'karmabhoomi' of his two 'mothers' Sonia Gandi and Indira Gandhi.

In an emotion-packed speech at Maharajganj in Rae Bareli, the Congress leader, flanked by sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, said, “Ours is a 100-year-old relationship with Rae Bareli. A few days ago when I was sitting with my mother, I told her that I said in a video that I have two mothers – Sonia ji and Indira ji. My mother did not like this, but I explained to her that a mother is the one who shows the path to the child and also protects her. Both my mother and Indira ji did this for me. This (Rae Bareli) is the ‘karmabhoomi’ of both my mothers. This is the reason I have come to contest from Rae Bareli."

He alleged, "For the first time in the history of our country, BJP-RSS people want to end our Constitution. Their leaders have clearly said that if they come to power they will change the Constitution."

Rahul, who had represented the neighbouring Amethi Lok Sabha constituency thrice in Parliament from 2004-2014, lost the seat in 2019 to Smriti Irani of the BJP. In the ensuing polls, he was expected to contest from Amethi again but at the last minute, his candidature was announced from Rae Bareli. He replaced his mother Sonia Gandhi who has withdrawn from electoral politics and taken the route to Parliament through the Rajya Sabha.