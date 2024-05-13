'True gesture of goodwill': Maldives thanks India for $50 million budgetary support

NEW DELHI: India extended $50 million of budgetary support to Maldives on Monday. This was in the form of a rollover of the $50 million treasury bill for an additional year through the State Bank of India, Male.

"I thank External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Indian government for extending vital budgetary support to Maldives with the rollover of $50 million Treasury Bill. This is a true gesture of goodwill which signifies the longstanding friendship between Maldives and India,’’ said Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer who was in India last week. This was amongst the requests made to India during the talks.

"The Indian government’s decision to rollover the Treasury Bill came following a request to that effect made by Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer to Dr Jaishankar during his visit last week (May 8th to 10th)," said the Maldivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.