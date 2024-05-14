2018 Bhima Koregaon case: SC grants bail to human rights activist Gautam Navlakha

In a breather for human rights activist and veteran journalist Gautam Navlakha, the Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted the stay on the Bombay High Court order granting bail to him in connection with his alleged role in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The apex court's order means that Navlakha was directed to be released on bail in the case. Navlakha was under house arrest at a public library in Mumbai since November 2022 due to his ill health.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice MM Sundresh and also comprising Justice SVN Bhatti, lifted the stay on the Bombay High Court order saying its order is subject to the payment of Rs 20 lakh for his house arrest.

Granting Navlakha bail, the court said that the appellant (Navlakha) has been in incarceration for more than four years and charges are yet to be framed. The trial would take years for its completion, it added.

While delving into the submissions of the parties, the court said that its interim order, granting him house arrest, need not be extended. "Without going at the length into contentions, we are not inclined to extend the stay,” said the bench in its order.

The top court agreed with Navlakha's plea seeking to be released on bail, saying that prima facie "we are of the view that there is no need to extend the interim order of stay. He is allowed to be released on bail."