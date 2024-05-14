PM Modi declares assets worth Rs 3 crore, mostly fixed deposits

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses assets amounting to a little over Rs 3 crore, most of it in bank fixed deposits, according to his election affidavit.

As required, Modi submitted the affidavit while filing his nomination papers Tuesday as an election candidate from the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, a seat he has held twice earlier.

According to the affidavit displayed on the Election Commission website, his movable assets are worth Rs 3,02,06,889.

Most of this amount is in the form of fixed deposits with the State Bank of India that total over 2.85 crore.

Other assets include four gold rings weighing 45 grams valued at Rs 2.67 lakh, cash in hand totaling Rs 52,920, National Savings Certificates worth Rs 9.12 lakh and income tax deduction of Rs 3.33 lakh for the past financial year.

Under immovable assets, the affidavit says "Nil". Typically, land and houses fall under this category.