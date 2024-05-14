Why has Ganga river gotten dirtier despite spending Rs 20,000 cr: Congress asks PM

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why he has abandoned the Varanasi villages adopted by him and why the Ganga has gotten dirtier despite spending Rs 20,000 crore.

On a day PM Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the outgoing PM must answer for his "failures" in Varanasi.

"Today's questions: After spending Rs 20,000 crore, why has the Ganga gotten dirtier? Why has the PM abandoned the Varanasi villages he had "adopted"? Why is the PM determined to destroy Mahatma Gandhi's legacy in Varanasi," he asked in a post on X.

Ramesh said when he came to Varanasi in 2014, Modi had said "Maa Ganga ne mujhe bulaya hain" and promised to purify the waters of the Holy Ganga, but soon after coming to power, rebranded the existing Operation Ganga as Namami Gange.