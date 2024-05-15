'Outgoing PM' has no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics: Congress amps up attack on Modi

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the "outgoing PM" has had no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has "fallen flat" and '400 paar' given a "silent burial."

The opposition party's attack came after Prime Minister Modi, in an interview to News 18, said he won't be fit for public life if he starts playing the Hindu-Muslim card.

Slamming the PM, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the nation knows very well that "the outgoing PM is a pathological liar."

"But even by his own pathetic standards, Mr. Modi's latest claim that he does not do Hindu-Muslim politics shows the new depths he reaches daily in lying. Since April 19th 2024, it is a matter of public record that cannot be erased from our collective memory—even if Mr. Modi erases it from his own—that the outgoing PM has blatantly and brazenly used communal language, symbols, and allusions," Ramesh charged on X.