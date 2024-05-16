No Lakshman Rekha on PoK, it slipped away temporarily due to someone’s mistake: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday reaffirmed his stand on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that it was an integral part of India and would come back to the country.
"PoK is an integral part of India and there is no Lakshman Rekha. It slipped away from us temporarily due to someone’s weakness and mistake. There is a Parliamentary resolution that we will someday get back PoK," said Jaishankar in Nashik.
"People in PoK are seeing the positive changes across the Line of Control and they are asking themselves that if things are like that, why are we suffering and why are we accepting this kind of mistreatment? So, they are undoubtedly getting affected by all this," he added.
It may be recalled that since May 10, there has been unrest and political turmoil in Muzaffarabad as people had taken to the streets to protest against inflation and rising cost of electricity.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar also spoke about the challenges India is facing diplomatically with Canada, where the government had given refuge to pro-Khalistani elements.
"Freedom of speech cannot be freedom to advocate violence, freedom of speech cannot be freedom to support separatism and terrorism in a foreign country. They are being accommodated for their vote bank," he added.