No Lakshman Rekha on PoK, it slipped away temporarily due to someone’s mistake: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday reaffirmed his stand on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying that it was an integral part of India and would come back to the country.

"PoK is an integral part of India and there is no Lakshman Rekha. It slipped away from us temporarily due to someone’s weakness and mistake. There is a Parliamentary resolution that we will someday get back PoK," said Jaishankar in Nashik.

"People in PoK are seeing the positive changes across the Line of Control and they are asking themselves that if things are like that, why are we suffering and why are we accepting this kind of mistreatment? So, they are undoubtedly getting affected by all this," he added.