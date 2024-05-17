ED names AAP as accused in Delhi excise policy case, files chargesheet against Kejriwal

Overall this is the eighth charge sheet filed by the ED in this case in which it has arrested 18 people so far.

Last week, a similar complaint was filed by the agency against BRS leader and former Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha and four others.

The CM has earlier been called the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the Delhi excise "scam" by the ED.

It is alleged he acted in collusion with ministers of Delhi government, AAP leaders and other persons.

"We have direct evidence that Kejriwal stayed in a seven-star hotel, whose bills were partly paid by an accused in the case," Additional Solicitor General S V Raju told the Supreme Court on Thursday, adding that Kejriwal played a key role in the formulation of the Delhi excise policy, which has now been scrapped.

He alleged that Kejriwal, as the national convenor of the AAP, was vicariously responsible for the alleged scam.