Delhi excise policy case: HC lists for July 11 Kejriwal's plea against ED summons

The court also observed that a single judge of the high court, while rejecting the AAP leader's petition against his arrest, has already dealt with his grievances and an appeal against the decision was pending in the top court.

"Take instructions. Nothing survives in petition," the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Jain, said. Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for Kejriwal, however, said the issues raised in the petition with respect to the "reading down" of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have not been decided by the single judge and urged the court to grant more time to file the rejoinder.

"Counsel for petitioner seeks and is granted four weeks to file rejoinder," the court said.

On April 22, the court had given two weeks' time to Kejriwal to file his rejoinder.

The AAP national convenor had approached the high court in the wake of the ninth summons issued by the ED asking him to appear before it on March 21.

The high court bench had on March 20 asked the ED to file its reply with respect to the maintainability of the petition.

The next day, it asked the ED to also respond to Kejriwal's plea seeking protection from arrest, saying "at this stage" it was not inclined to grant him any interim relief. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED later that evening.