'Life, liberty are exceedingly important': SC questions timing of Kejriwal's arrest before polls, seeks ED reply

NEW DELHI: India's top court on Tuesday questioned the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) decision to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in relation to the money laundering case tied to the excise policy.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, posed several questions to the ED regarding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's arrest and instructed the probing to provide responses during the next hearing scheduled for May 3.

The top court also sought clarification from Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared for the ED, regarding the absence of any attachment proceedings in this case thus far.

Additionally, it requested the ED demonstrate how the petitioner (Kejriwal) is implicated if such proceedings do exist.

It said, "Mr Raju, we have some questions, which we would like you to answer, when you make your submissions. First is without there being any adjudicatory proceedings, can the ED initiate a criminal proceedings in view of several judgements of this court on PMLA?"

"Life and liberty are exceedingly important. You can't deny that," the bench told ASG Raju, who appeared on behalf of ED and sought his reply, saying: "The last question is with regard to the timing of the arrest, which they have pointed out, the timing of the arrest, soon before the general elections."

The bench also highlighted the significant time gap between the commencement of adjudication proceedings in the case and the arrest action, citing Section 8 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which imposes a maximum limit of 365 days.

Justice Khanna said the verdict on the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is in custody in the excise policy scam case, was divided into two parts: the first part was in favour of Sisodia and the second part was against him.

"You (Raju) have to tell us which part of Sisodia verdict does the petitioner (Kejriwal) case lie," the bench said.

Justice Khanna said the third important question relates to the ED's power of arrest, as it is the reason why Kejriwal has repeatedly approached the court.

"Look, they have not openly stated but it is quite apparent why they are repeatedly coming up against the remand because what they believe is that the threshold of Section 19 of PMLA casts an onus on the prosecution and not on the accused," he told Raju.

Elaborating on his question, Justice Khanna said that under Section 19 of the PMLA, the threshold is fairly high, whereas the onus shifts on the accused when he seeks bail under Section 45 of the Act.

Section 19 of the PMLA empowers the ED to arrest persons based on the material in its possession, providing a reasonable basis to suspect that an individual has committed an offence punishable under the law.

Under Section 45 of the PMLA, there are two conditions for the grant of bail to an accused, which include that the prosecutor be given an opportunity to oppose the bail plea and that the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

The bench told Raju, "So, how do we interpret it? Do we make the threshold much higher and ensure that the standard is the same as to find the person who is guilty but then we have to deal with benefit of doubt and other things?"