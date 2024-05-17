High-profile seats of Rae Bareli, Amethi to vote in Phase-V in UP, fate of 5 Union ministers at stake

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh, the political heartland of India, will witness voting in 14 seats in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, with the fate of five Union ministers at stake.

The 14 seats which will vote in the upcoming phase comprise not only the Congress citadels of Rae Bareli and Amethi but also Ayodhya, the nerve centre of the BJP’s Hindutva plank. In fact, the fifth phase will decide the tone and tenor of the remaining sixth and seventh phases of the ensuing election which will be concentrated across 27 seats of Purvanchal.

Moreover, four constituencies of Bundelkhand would also decide whether to let the ruling saffron brigade achieve a hat-trick or vote for a change going beyond the benefits of welfare schemes extended by the Modi government. Similarly, the political stature of the tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of the BJP, the six-time Lok Sabha MP, would also be put to test in Kaiserganj where his son is contesting as a proxy as he is caught in the sexual harassment case of ace female wrestlers of the country.

The ruling BJP had swept the phase in 2019 by winning 13 of the 14 seats. While the BJP had wrested Amethi from the Congress, former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi had managed to retain Rae Bareli as the only party MP from UP in 2019. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party had drawn a blank in this phase in 2019 and 2014.

In the fifth phase, while the Congress is contesting in two seats – Rae Bareli and Amethi – its ally, the SP, is contesting in the remaining 12 seats.