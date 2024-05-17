Lok Sabha polls: Lord Ram on my side, says Samajwadi Party candidate in Ayodhya fight

AYODHYA: Asserting that he enjoys the benevolence of Lord Ram, Samajwadi Party candidate from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat Awadhesh Prasad has claimed the BJP will not get any advantage from the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Ayodhya's Ram temple is not at all an issue this time. And the BJP will not be able to get even one per cent of benefit from it," he told PTI in an interview.

"I am fortunate that I was born in Ayodhya. In this Lok Sabha poll, Lord Ram's benevolence will be on me, and his benevolence cannot be simply ignored," Prasad added.

As campaigning for the Faizabad seat, which will go to polls on May 20, gathers momentum, Prasad -- a nine-time MLA -- is busy addressing public meetings in various assembly segments of Ayodhya which is part of the Faizabad parliamentary constituency.

Attacking BJP's Faizabad candidate and sitting MP Lallu Singh, he said, "The voters have been telling me that he (Singh) has never visited them in the last 10 years. If you ask this question to 100 persons, then at least 80 per cent of them will stand in my favour."

On Singh making efforts to win Faizabad seat for a third term, the 78-year-old SP leader said he (Singh) will not be able to save his deposit in the polls.

Denying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show in Ayodhya has possibly increased the BJP candidate's chances, Prasad said, "Modi ji had come to Ayodhya, but there were no discussions about his visit."

He also said that unlike previous elections, "this time, it is the people who are contesting the polls on my behalf. They are campaigning for me, and they have made up their mind to make the Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc candidate victorious in the elections".