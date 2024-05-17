Shah promises grand Sita temple in Sitamarhi in line with Ayodhya

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Thursday that the next NDA government at the center would develop the ‘Punaura Dham Mandir’ in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district into a massive temple dedicated to Goddess Sita, believed to be her birthplace.

Addressing an election rally in the Sitamarhi constituency in support of JD(U) candidate and Bihar legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur, Shah stated that the ‘Punaura Dham Mandir’ would be developed as an international pilgrimage site.

“We will construct a massive temple of Sita Mata in Sitamarhi after the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he remarked, making special reference to the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya after a long legal battle.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built the Ram Temple for Prabhu Ram. The revered Prabhu Ram was in a tent before that. Congress and RJD created hurdles in the construction of the Ram Temple for years. But Modi won the case, laid the foundation, and consecrated the temple.”

Earlier, the Bihar government had approved Rs 72.47 crore for development of the temple.

The Union Minister emphasized that the BJP doesn’t fear vote banks. He said, “Those who kept themselves away from the Ram temple can’t do it. But if anyone can build a temple for Mother Sita, it is Narendra Modi and the BJP.”