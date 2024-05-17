Shah promises grand Sita temple in Sitamarhi in line with Ayodhya

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Thursday that the next NDA government at the center would develop the ‘Punaura Dham Mandir’ in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district into a massive temple dedicated to Goddess Sita, believed to be her birthplace.
Addressing an election rally in the Sitamarhi constituency in support of JD(U) candidate and Bihar legislative council chairman Devesh Chandra Thakur, Shah stated that the ‘Punaura Dham Mandir’ would be developed as an international pilgrimage site.
“We will construct a massive temple of Sita Mata in Sitamarhi after the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he remarked, making special reference to the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya after a long legal battle.
He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built the Ram Temple for Prabhu Ram. The revered Prabhu Ram was in a tent before that. Congress and RJD created hurdles in the construction of the Ram Temple for years. But Modi won the case, laid the foundation, and consecrated the temple.”
Earlier, the Bihar government had approved Rs 72.47 crore for development of the temple.
The Union Minister emphasized that the BJP doesn’t fear vote banks. He said, “Those who kept themselves away from the Ram temple can’t do it. But if anyone can build a temple for Mother Sita, it is Narendra Modi and the BJP.”
He contended that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was part of India and the country would reclaim it at any cost. He also accused Congress and other constituents of the INDIA bloc of creating fear about Pakistan’s atomic power.
He mentioned that the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed bloodshed would happen after the abolition of Article 370, but not a single pebble had been thrown even after five years. “PoK is ours and will remain so,” he asserted.
He also criticised National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s remarks about PoK, accusing him of scaremongering by saying that India could not take back PoK as Pakistan had atom bombs. Modi government will also ensure full security along the India-Nepal border in its third term, he added.
Shah’s reference to PoK assumed significance given Sitamarhi’s proximity to the Nepal border. He said that the Modi government would ensure full security along the India-Nepal border in its third term.
Launching an attack on RJD and Lalu Prasad, Shah said the Lalu-led RJD has joined hands with Congress only to make his son Tejashwi the chief minister of Bihar. “What the state needs is ‘Vikas Raj’ and not ‘Jungle Raj.’
BJP ally JD(U) has fielded Devesh Chandra Thakur as its candidate against Arun Ray of RJD. Thakur is considered close to CM Nitish Kumar.
In 2019, JD(U) leader Sunil Kumar Pinto won the election, but this time, he was denied the ticket from Sitamarhi.