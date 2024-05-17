Swati Maliwal face of BJP conspiracy to target Delhi CM, says Atishi; terms allegation 'baseless'

Atishi said the video shows Maliwal "comfortably sitting in the drawing room" and "threatening the security staff", and that "her clothes were not torn".

"The video shows her threatening Kumar. The charges levelled by Maliwal are baseless. Maliwal insisted on meeting Kejriwal. She is Rajya Sabha MP and she should know that the CM has a busy schedule. Kumar told her that the chief minister is busy and unable to meet her. She shouted at him, pushed him and tried to enter the residential portion of the CM House," she claimed.

"The whole incident proves that it was a BJP conspiracy and Swati Maliwal was made its face to frame Kejriwal," she alleged.

Atishi said Kumar has also given a complaint to police against Maliwal.

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable" and had claimed that Kumar had "misbehaved" with her.

When Atishi was asked about Singh accepting misbehaviour with Maliwal, Atishi said, "AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Maliwal and he had only her version. But now this video has brought out the truth.