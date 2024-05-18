‘INDIA bloc will get 300 seats, all set to form government after June 4’

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal claims that the INDIA bloc will win 300 seats and form the government after June 4. He tells Preetha Nair that all the constitutional bodies have been compromised under the BJP government and also accuses the Election Commission of being biased against Opposition parties. Excerpts:

After the four phases, the INDIA alliance has been exuding confidence that the tide is in your favour. What is your assessment?

We are confident that the INDIA alliance will get 300 seats and we will form the government after the election. The general mood in the Hindi heartland has changed in favour of the INDIA alliance. In the southern states, we are far ahead of the BJP. Out of the 28 seats in Karnataka, we expect to get a two-third majority.

We secured only three seats in Telangana in the 2019 elections, but this time we will get 11-12 seats. In Kerala, the Congress will sweep the elections. The BJP will get zero seats in Tamil Nadu, and the alliance will sweep. In Maharashtra, too, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get at least half of the total seats. In Bihar also, we will score very well. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will lose 15- 20 seats and the INDIA may get around 40 seats. Our calculation is that we may get 10 seats in Rajasthan and 5- 6 in Haryana.

But the BJP claims that it has crossed 270-mark after the four phases...

In the beginning of the election, PM Modi set a target of 400 seats for the BJP. But the ground reality is entirely different. Now the BJP realised that it is losing many seats that it has won last time. The party is in panic. That is why the PM resorted to low-level attacks on secularism and religious identities. This hasn’t happened in the history of Indian politics. Elections will come and go. But people have to live together. The PM is the first person to think about that. But unfortunately, there is no thinking from his side. If they are confident of getting 400 seats, why are they stooping to such levels? They are only talking about polarisation agendas. There is no talk of pressing issues such as unemployment, price rise, women’s safety or agrarian crisis. People are fed up with this government.