LS polls: Battleground Bihar

PATNA: The five Bihar seats going to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 20 will witness new candidates on four seats, and a turncoat trying his luck from the remaining one.

In Hajipur (SC) and Saran, RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya and Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan face the challenges of protecting their father’s pocket boroughs, respectively.

Altogether 80 candidates, including 35 Independents, are in the fray, with three contestants being doctors.

In high-profile seat Saran, Rohini Acharya is pitted against BJP MP and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Acharya, who hit the headlines for donating one of her kidneys to her father RJD chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad, is making her debut in electoral politics.

Saran is considered the home ground of Lalu Prasad, who had represented the seat four times before being disqualified after his conviction in cases linked to multi-crore fodder scam in 2013. In 2009, Lalu won after defeating Rudy.

In 2014 polls, Rudy emerged victorious after defeating Rohini’s mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi. In 2019, Rudy retained the seat by defeating Chandrika Rai, father in-law of Lalu’s eldest son Tej Pratap and also an influential leader of Yadavs in the region.

Saran has an almost equal number of backward Yadav and upper caste Rajput voters. While Yadavs favour RJD candidate, Rajputs vote by and large to BJP candidate. Rudy, however, claimed that his real fight was with Rohini’s father Lalu, who is in the fray from behind the scene.

In Hajipur (SC) seat, there is a direct contest between Chirag Paswan, chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Shiv Chandra Ram of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). For Chirag, it is more important to win election as Hajipur has been ‘karmabhoomi’ of his father late Ram Vilas Paswan.