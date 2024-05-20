AAP got Rs 7 crore foreign funding, violated FCRA: ED tells Home Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has written to the Union Home Ministry alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party has received more than Rs 7 crore foreign funds in contravention of the FCRA, official sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the Home Ministry was informed in August 2023 about the FCRA violations by the AAP in receiving foreign funds and it is understood that the ED recently shared some fresh inputs in the case.

The AAP vehemently dismissed the allegations and asserted it was a political conspiracy to defame the party. "The BJP is set to lose all seats in Punjab and Delhi. They are deliberately targeting the AAP. This is an old matter in which we have already given clarification to all the agencies including the Election Commission. The BJP does this before elections. Modi ji is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal," Delhi minister Atishi said.

As per the sources, the FCRA violations and other irregularities emerged during the investigation in a case registered in Fazilka district in Punjab against an international drugs cartel involved in smuggling of heroin from Pakistan through the border fence.

In the case, former Punjab AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was made an accused after some incriminating documents containing details of foreign donations were found by the ED. Khaira, who was with the AAP at that time, was arrested by the ED in 2021. He later joined the Congress.