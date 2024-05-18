Kejriwal's radio silence and needless politicisation of Swati Maliwal assault

First came the 'physical assault'.

It had to be added in quotes since a lots of doubts have been cast on Swati Maliwal's version and the way she had barged into Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house without allegedly an appointment. Why did she have to do it, many have asked. But then the medico-legal certificate (MLC) issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi says that Maliwal has "bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm".

Then came the questioning and shaming. The loneliness of women like Swati Maliwal in such situations is quite palpable.

In the aftermath of the attack on her, Swati Maliwal has received support from unexpected quarters -- the BJP. With AAP throwing its Rajya Sabha MP under the bus, she's presently caught betwen a rock and a hard place -- her own party and the BJP.

Whatever the politics behind it, the attack on Swati Maliwal shows politicians do nothing much on women's safety than pay lip service. Even Arvind Kejriwal, for all the moral high ground he strives to take. After all, it’s a male-dominated society.

What was baffling was Kejriwal's radio silence despite he being at the centre of it. Lately, it has turned out that he and his party are with the man accused of assault. Couldn't they have at least waited for things to clear up?

Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar has now been arrested in connection with the attack. Maliwal, in her complaint to the police, claimed that Bibhav "slapped her at least 7-8 times as she screamed for help".

She further said, according to the FIR that "in an attempt to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that moment, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me, and deliberately pulled my shirt up causing the buttons to come undone, and my shirt flew up."

Bibhav Kumar has filed a counter-complaint against Maliwal before his arrest.

Swati Maliwal said that Kejriwal was present inside the house at the time of the assault and was in complete knowledge of what happened. Going by her version, the attack couldn't have happened without Kejriwal's knowledge. Why is Kejriwal then not saying a word?

Instead, party spokespersons have been fielded to label her a "BJP agent", and they have claimed, by releasing CCTV footages, that she's "putting up a show". They might have their reasons or "facts". But again shouldn't their leader have made his stand clear?

Although, initially, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, called the incident "condemnable" and assured that Kejriwal will take "strict action" in the matter, the latter has not only failed to break his silence on the issue, but also allowed Bibhav Kumar to be spotted with him at the Lucknow airport after the incident.

In a press conference, he addressed with Akhilesh Yadav, Kejriwal evaded a question about the incident while Akhilesh responded saying that there are more pressing issues in the country than Swati Mailwal.

Swati Maliwal subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Finally, AAP minister Atishi's presser made it clear that the party has thrown its weight behind Bibhav Kumar. Thereafter, the party mounted its onslaught on Maliwal. The party released CCTV footage on platform X with a claim that Maliwal is 'putting up a show'.

Ironically, the BJP, which failed to act against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers -- not to mention the storm it is facing over its alliance with the party that fielded Prajwal Revanna-- has taken up cudgels for Swati Maliwal. In what she termed a special request to the BJP, Maliwal has asked them not to politicise the "attack" on her.

What is panning out sadly though despite her request is calculated, brutal politics. We can't be blamed for expecting better, can we?