Bibhav Kumar arrested in Swati Maliwal assault case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case.

Kumar was apprehended from the residence of CM Kejriwal.

Delhi Police had registered a case of molestation and attempt to culpable homicide against Kumar for physically assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Maliwal at the CM's residence on May 13.

The police had lodged an FIR under sections 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at civil lines police station.

A day ago, Maliwal recorded her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault while Kumar, too, had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Maliwal for allegedly assaulting him and creating ruckus at the CM's residence.

On Saturday, a Delhi Police team reached the residence of CM from where it nabbed Kumar and brought him to the civil lines police station where currently he is being questioned.