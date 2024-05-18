Fight gets nasty as Maliwal, AAP trade charges on assault

NEW DELHI: Following a case of molestation and attempt to commit culpable homicide registered against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar on the complaint of AAP MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police on Friday carried out probe with Kumar, too, filing a counter-complaint.

The day started with Maliwal, escorted by the police, reaching Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault. As per the FIR, Maliwal alleged that Kumar slapped her at least 7-8 times as she screamed for help. “In an attempt to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that moment, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me, and deliberately pulled my shirt up causing the buttons to come undone, and my shirt flew up,” an excerpt from the FIR read.