Fight gets nasty as Maliwal, AAP trade charges on assault

NEW DELHI: Following a case of molestation and attempt to commit culpable homicide registered against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar on the complaint of AAP MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police on Friday carried out probe with Kumar, too, filing a counter-complaint.
The day started with Maliwal, escorted by the police, reaching Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault. As per the FIR, Maliwal alleged that Kumar slapped her at least 7-8 times as she screamed for help. “In an attempt to protect myself, I pushed him away with my legs. At that moment, he pounced on me, brutally dragged me, and deliberately pulled my shirt up causing the buttons to come undone, and my shirt flew up,” an excerpt from the FIR read.
Kumar filed a complaint against Maliwal for allegedly creating ruckus at the CM residence and assaulting him. In a purported video of the incident which went viral on social media, Maliwal could be seen arguing with security personnel. She could be heard saying, “You make me speak to DCP, SHO, I will take your job if you try to touch me…”
Later, Atishi termed Maliwal’s allegations against Kumar “baseless” and a BJP conspiracy to frame Kejriwal.