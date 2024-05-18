Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar sent to five-day police custody after arrest in Swati Maliwal case

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide and personal assistant Bibhav Kumar was sent to five-day police custody after being arrested on Saturday in connection with Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal's assault case. Kumar was produced late at night before the Tees Hazari court which passed the order.

The Delhi Police, while seeking Kumar's custody, had told the court that the CCTV footage provided was blank. They also noted that Kumar gave them his mobile phone but refused to provide the password. Additionally, the police claimed that Kumar had formatted his phone the previous day due to a malfunction.

The police further stated that before formatting, the data on the phone needed to be cloned and that Kumar needed to be taken to Mumbai to retrieve the data. His presence was also necessary for an expert to unlock the phone.

Countering these arguments, Kumar's counsel, Rajiv Mohan, pointed out that there was no record of Maliwal's visit to the CM's residence before May 13, nor did she explain why the FIR was filed only on May 16.

After hearing both sides, the Tees Hazari Court passed the order.