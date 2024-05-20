‘All’s well that ends well’: Lalu offers last-mile help to Rohini

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad has left nothing to chance to bolster the prospects of his daughter Rohini Acharya, who is contesting Lok Sabha election from the Saran seat. The veteran leader sought votes for Rohini by saying, “Anth bhala to sab bhala” (All is well that ends well).

The Saran constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase of elections scheduled to be held on Monday. Rohini is pitted against sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

As Rohini confronts the uncertainties of electoral politics for the first time, Lalu emerged from his ‘election war room’ in Chhapra and went to the electorate before conclusion of the campaign on Saturday evening.

In a bid to strike an emotional chord with his audience, Lalu said, “I am among you at the last moment. Anth bhala to sab bhala. It is very hot weather. Votes will be cast on May 20. All of you make Rohini victorious by a huge margin.”