India declares day of mourning after death of Iranian President in chopper crash

NEW DELHI: India has declared a day of mourning on Tuesday across the country as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who passed away in a chopper crash on Sunday. All Indian flags will be at half-mast. There will be no official entertainment on Tuesday.

Apart from Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain, East Azerbaijan governor Malek Rahmati and East Azerbaijan Imam of Friday prayer Mohammad Ali Ale Hashem were also killed in the helicopter crash in northwest Iran.

Iran will observe five days of national mourning. Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber will take over as the interim President, with elections to be held within 50 days. Ali Bagheri is to be the acting Foreign Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his concern when news about the missing chopper came in on Sunday, expressed condolences over the news.