India declares day of mourning after death of Iranian President in chopper crash

NEW DELHI: India has declared a day of mourning on Tuesday across the country as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who passed away in a chopper crash on Sunday. All Indian flags will be at half-mast. There will be no official entertainment on Tuesday.
Apart from Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain, East Azerbaijan governor Malek Rahmati and East Azerbaijan Imam of Friday prayer Mohammad Ali Ale Hashem were also killed in the helicopter crash in northwest Iran.
Iran will observe five days of national mourning. Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber will take over as the interim President, with elections to be held within 50 days. Ali Bagheri is to be the acting Foreign Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his concern when news about the missing chopper came in on Sunday, expressed condolences over the news.
"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My hearfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow," said PM Modi on Monday.
The crash happened when President Raisi and other senior officials were returning from Azerbaijan. They had gone for the inauguration of the Qiz Qalasi dam with the President of Azerbaijan.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had called for an emergency meeting with the National Security Council and addressed the nation on Sunday, asking Iranians not to worry as there would be no disruption of government work.
The rescue operations were arduous as visibility was poor in the region and it took a lot of time and effort for rescue teams to land there. The operations are being carried out by Iran’s 65th Airborne Special Forces Brigade who are trained in jungle warfare.
Raisi was the eighth President of Iran and assumed office in August 2021. A jurist, he served in several positions in Iran’s judicial system which include Deputy Chief Justice (2004-14), Attorney General (2014-16) and Chief Justice (2019-21).