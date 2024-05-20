Never spoken against minorities, but will not accept any 'special citizens': PM Modi

"I have not spoken a word against minorities. I am only talking against the vote bank politics of Congress. Congress is working against the Constitution, that's what I have been saying," he replied.

Modi said the makers of India's Constitution, including B R Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, had decided there will be no reservations on the basis of religion.

"Now you are turning away from that. It is my responsibility to expose them. At that time there were no members of my party in the Constituent Assembly. It was an assembly of eminent people from across the country."

He was again asked if he had never meant to target the minorities in his election speeches, to which he said, "BJP has never been against minorities. Not just today but never. He then added that the Congress follows the path of appeasement."

"I follow the path of satisfaction. (Woh log tushtikaran ke raastey pe chaltey hain, main santushtikaran ke raastey pe chalta hoon). Their politics is that of appeasement. My politics is that of 'sabka saath sabka vikas'.

We believe in 'Sarva dharma sambhav'. We want to take everyone along with us. We are not ready to accept anyone as special citizens but consider everyone equal," the prime minister said.