Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL challenging 3 new criminal laws passed by Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court's vacation bench on Monday refused to entertain a PIL filed by a lawyer, Vishal Tiwari, challenging the enactment of three new criminal laws that seek to overhaul Indian Penal Code (IPC), noting that the laws were yet to come into force.

The apex court went on to note that the PIL, filed by Tiwari on January 3, 2024, was done in a hurry, after the three new criminal laws received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on December 25, 2023.

A two-judge vacation bench of the top court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Justice Pankaj Mithal, was not inclined to hear the PIL.

"The petition is drafted in a casual manner. The law has not come into force. How can you file such pleas drafted in a casual manner," the top court questioned Tiwari.

In February also, the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had dismissed a similar petition after noting that that the three new laws are yet to come into force.

The Lok Sabha, on December 21 last year, passed three key legislations -- the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Act (BSA). President Droupadi Murmu had already given her assent to the bills on December 25, last year.