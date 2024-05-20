Three villages under Jhansi Lok Sabha seat achieve rare feat, record 100 per cent turnout

LUCKNOW: Amid the hue and cry over the low voter turnout across the country, voters in at least three villages in Lalitpur district under the Jhansi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh achieved a rare feat by recording 100 per cent turnout in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

Jhansi recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.70 per cent. The three villages are Saulda, Bahmaura Nagal and Budni Narahat.

The voting started at 7 am and by 12 pm, the only polling booth number 277 in Saulda village recorded 100 per cent voter turnout. Saulda is a tribal village with a total electorate of 375 including 198 men and 177 women, under the Mehrauni assembly constituency of the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat.

As per sources, the Lalitpur district administration walked an extra mile, with Lalitpur DM Akshay Tripathi buying air tickets for two people working in Bengaluru till Bhopal from his own pocket. From Bhopal, the DM got them ferried to Saulda village by a state government vehicle.