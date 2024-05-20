Two CBI inspectors, 11 others, including touts, women arrested in MP 'nursing scam'

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday night said it has arrested 13 people, including two of its own inspectors, in connection with a "nursing scam" in Madhya Pradesh which is being probed by the central agency following a High Court order.

These accused, including two CBI inspectors -- Rahul Raj and Sushil Kumar Majoka -- three alleged touts -- Om Goswami, Ravi Bhadoria and Jugal Kishore -- and three women were arrested in the case in the last 24 hours, a CBI release said.