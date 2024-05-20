Youth who voted multiple times for BJP in Farrukhabad detained; repolling on May 25

LUCKNOW: The 17-year-old son of a village head has been detained for casting votes multiple times for BJP during the fourth phase of polling in Farrukhabad seat on May 13, police said on Monday.

Repolling at the polling booth, where the alleged incident took place, will be held on May 25.

A video of the purported incident, which has gone viral, was shared by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media.

It showed the teenager pressing the EVM button eight times in front of the BJP candidate in the constituency, Mukesh Rajput.

The son of Khiriya Pamaran village head Anil Thakur allegedly cast votes eight times at booth number 343 under the Nayagaon police station limits.

The teenager recorded the video of his act and uploaded it on social media.