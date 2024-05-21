Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan pleads 'not guilty' after Delhi court frames charges in sexual harassment case

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pleaded "not guilty" to the charges framed in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers.

This comes after a Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against the ex-WFI chief. Singh pleaded not guilty to the charges before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot and claimed trial.

"Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said.

The court also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh on June 15, 2023, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment, like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation, by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

On Monday, Delhi's Patiala House Court deferred the order on the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a POCSO case against former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This case was filed based on a complaint lodged by a minor female wrestler. Delhi Police had filed a cancellation report after the victim retracted from her earlier statement.

Singh, the sitting BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha poll in the aftermath of the sexual harassment allegations against him. The party has fielded his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, for the seat.

Exuding confidence in his son and not being weighed down by the sexual harassment charges levelled against him, Brij Bhushan claimed on Monday that his party will be getting more votes owing to those allegations.

"We will get more votes owing to those allegations," Singh said, speaking to reporters in Kaisarganj, adding: "There is only one issue in Kaisarganj, and that is Brij Bhushan Singh."

(With inputs from ENS, PTI and ANI)