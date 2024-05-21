If Ambedkar was not there, Nehru would not have allowed reservation for SCs and STs: PM Modi

BIHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that Congress wants to change the Constitution to snatch reservations from SCs, STs and OBCs, and hand it over to those who indulge in "vote jihad".

"If Ambedkar was not there, Nehru would not have allowed reservation for SCs and STs," he claimed.

Addressing an election rally in the East Champaran Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, PM Modi also alleged that the INDIA bloc stood for corruption, appeasement politics and a "perverted anti-Sanatan mindset", all of which would receive a "big blow" when the Lok Sabha poll results are announced on June 4.

The PM also launched indirect attacks on leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, who he said were "born with silver spoons".

"The nation cannot move forward with the sins of the INDIA bloc, which stands for corruption, appeasement politics, represents the 'tukde-tukde' gang and a perverted mindset that heaps scorn on Sanatan Dharma," he said.

"This is the reason why the INDIA bloc was exhausted in the very first phase of the elections. In the subsequent phases, it was battered. In the remaining two phases, the trend will continue and on June 4 when votes are counted, the results will come as a big blow to the intentions of the opposition alliance," he claimed.